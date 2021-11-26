Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price dropped 14.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 4,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 169,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

AMTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $631.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,172,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 169,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

