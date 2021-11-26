Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:LFG opened at $19.64 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $22.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

