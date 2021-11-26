Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 999 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 63.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in eBay by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,492 shares of company stock worth $6,474,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

