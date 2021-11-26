Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $549.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $550.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

