ArdCoin (ARDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,343.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.29 million and $49,343.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

