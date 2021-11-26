Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.14 million.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,135. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

