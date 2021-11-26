Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.34. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

