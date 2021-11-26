Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,613.33 ($73.34).

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 6,650 ($86.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 6,122 ($79.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £27.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,117 ($40.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,448.22 ($97.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,964.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,533.92.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

