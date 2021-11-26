ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Increased to Buy at AlphaValue

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

ASMIY stock opened at $440.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $428.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.40. ASM International has a 12-month low of $170.58 and a 12-month high of $497.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

