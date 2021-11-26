Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Sells £456,193.73 in Stock

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($596,020.03).
Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,943 ($25.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The company has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a PE ratio of 32.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,891.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,079.23. Associated British Foods plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
