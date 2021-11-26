Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Sells £456,193.73 in Stock

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($596,020.03).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 1,943 ($25.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The company has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a PE ratio of 32.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,891.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,079.23. Associated British Foods plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,592.50 ($33.87).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.