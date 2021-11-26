Assura (LON:AGR) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AGR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.88. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06).

In related news, insider Sam Barrell purchased 29,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). Insiders have acquired 29,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,050 in the last three months.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

