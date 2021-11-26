Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Down to $10.47

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $9.62. Astra Space shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 24,739 shares trading hands.

ASTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

