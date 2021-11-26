ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$49.00 at UBS Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price increased by UBS Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CSFB upgraded shares of ATCO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.28.

Get ATCO alerts:

ACO.X stock opened at C$41.96 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$35.68 and a 52 week high of C$46.19. The company has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.82.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,356,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,083,255,684.60.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.