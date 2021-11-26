Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Up 5.5%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.10. 3,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,921,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

