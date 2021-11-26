Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Up 5.5%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.10. 3,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,921,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
