Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Up 5.5%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 3,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,921,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,294,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after buying an additional 645,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $58,027,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.