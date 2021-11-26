Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Up 5.5%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 3,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,921,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,294,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after buying an additional 645,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $58,027,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

