Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATTO. TheStreet upgraded Atento from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ATTO opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atento has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atento will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Atento during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

