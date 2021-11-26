Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $6.91 on Friday, reaching $106.10. 11,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,726. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.28.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.