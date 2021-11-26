Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $328.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $340.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.