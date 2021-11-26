Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Atomera worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter valued at $824,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atomera in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atomera by 47.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atomera by 881.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atomera by 4.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $558.57 million, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

