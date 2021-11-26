AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,300,453. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

