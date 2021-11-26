Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $267.55

Augean plc (LON:AUG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.55 ($3.50) and traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Augean shares last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01), with a volume of 18,661 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £571,257.62 and a PE ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 267.55.

Augean Company Profile (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

