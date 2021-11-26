Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $440.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $256.90 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.42 and its 200 day moving average is $298.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

