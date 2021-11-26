Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv remains on track to launch approximately 750 new products in 2021, which would also be a new record for the company and boost its top-line growth. With content per vehicle on the rise, Autoliv is set to gain from growing demand of front center airbags, knee airbags and battery cut-off switches. The firm’s Structural Efficiency program, solid liquidity profile and stock buyback plan sparks optimism. However, Autoliv's gross margin is under strain primarily due to production inefficiencies, high raw material prices and logistical challenges. Amid supply-chain uncertainty, the firm has lowered full-year 2021 forecasts. High launch-related R&D costs and capex requirements to develop technically advanced products will further dent margins. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.07.

Autoliv stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. Autoliv has a one year low of $80.83 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

