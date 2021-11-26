AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 52-Week High at $246.85

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $246.85 and last traded at $246.64, with a volume of 8791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.25.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,887 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,144,829,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 305,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,732,000 after buying an additional 147,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.