Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $834,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $2,913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Avid Technology by 167.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

