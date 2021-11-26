AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 28.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 256,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,475. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.