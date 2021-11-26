B. Riley Comments on Foot Locker, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $7.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.03.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,384 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

