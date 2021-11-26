BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 645 ($8.43) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 631.80 ($8.25).

LON BA opened at GBX 561.20 ($7.33) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £17.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 568.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 553.22.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

