Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

BNCZF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BNCZF stock remained flat at $$3.26 on Friday. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

