Bank of America Corp DE Buys 2,927 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $28.95 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

