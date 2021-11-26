Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PROS were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PROS by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 543.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth about $369,000.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.63. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.