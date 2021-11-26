Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRQ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

DRQ stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $119,553.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

