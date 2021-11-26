Bank of America Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:SR opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. Spire has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Spire by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

