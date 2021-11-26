Barclays Reiterates €8.80 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.38 ($14.07).

TKA stock opened at €10.67 ($12.12) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($30.69). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.08.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

