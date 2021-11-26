Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

BECN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.68 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

