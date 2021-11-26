Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM opened at $132.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average of $128.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.