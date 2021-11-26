Becker Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,934.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,860.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,706.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

