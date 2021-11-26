Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $564,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 278.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Carrier Global by 74.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.69 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

