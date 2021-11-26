Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $118.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

