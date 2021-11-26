Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 61.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 290.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,116.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $947.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.95. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.17, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.