Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

ADP stock opened at $234.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

