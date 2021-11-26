Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,291,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $86.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

