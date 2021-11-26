Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 410 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 163,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 503,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,354,408. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $231.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

