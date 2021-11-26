Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $3,833,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,758,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,069,000 after purchasing an additional 227,939 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.75. The company had a trading volume of 106,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,779. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $206.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

