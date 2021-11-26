Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V traded down $5.74 on Friday, reaching $197.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,419. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $384.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

