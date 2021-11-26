Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 31,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. 23,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,570. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

