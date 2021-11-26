Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 51,285 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,285 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 491,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,300,453. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

