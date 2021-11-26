Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $136.33

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.33 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 139.80 ($1.83). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 139.80 ($1.83), with a volume of 46,976 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.13) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1,398.00.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.