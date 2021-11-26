BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $362.00.

Several research firms have commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

BGNE opened at $351.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.26. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,500 shares of company stock worth $46,931,205 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BeiGene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).

