Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.60) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 438.70 ($5.73).

BEZ opened at GBX 402.50 ($5.26) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.73. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 395.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 366.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

